Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Aiden Grossklaus to Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2007-born forward Aiden Grossklaus has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Woodbury, Minnesota, Grossklaus's signing follows his acquisition from the Penticton Vees in a trade announced June 19.

"Aiden is a good addition to our forward group," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He has the ability to play in all situations, and having a year of juniors under his belt is a bonus. He is known for his competitiveness and character, and we are excited he has chosen to accelerate his development in the WHL under Coach Nachbaur and our staff."

Grossklaus comes to the Wild with a full season of United States Hockey League experience under his belt, playing 59 games this past season for the Des Moines Buccaneers and posting 19 points. The future Minnesota State Maverick also played two years of varsity hockey at Woodbury High School, notching 81 points over 53 appearances for the Royals. His 45 points in 2023-24 led the Royals' roster, and his 36 points the previous year ranked second on the team.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Aiden Grossklaus on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him once again to the Wild family.







