2025 CHL Import Draft Set to Take Place Tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. PST

Scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. PST tomorrow (July 2), the 2025 CHL Import Draft will see the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) kick things off by making the first overall selection. The Rockets, who will host the 2026 Memorial Cup next spring, acquired the No.1 pick from the Moose Jaw Warriors via a trade at the end of June. The Import Draft will consist of three rounds, with Spokane making two selections at 57th overall and 118th overall as Assanali Sarkenov (Kazakhstan) will be returning for the 2025-26 season.

Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström (66th overall in 2023) will not be returning to Spokane for the 2025-26 season due to aging out of the Western Hockey League.

Other recent CHL Import Draft picks by the Chiefs include F Tommaso De Luca out of Italy in 2022 (13th overall), as well as D Timafey Kovgoreniya out of Belarus (17th overall) and F Yannick Proske out of Germany (110th overall) in 2021.

Tomorrow will mark the first time in franchise history that the Kelowna Rockets will make the first overall selection in a CHL Import Draft. The Rockets have a proud history of helping international players transition to the NHL. Past imports include two-time World Championship gold medallist Václav Varaďa, longtime NHL defenceman Alexander Edler, and Swedish forward Mikael Backlund, who has played over 1,000 NHL games. Most recently, Czech forward Jakub Štancl-selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft-continued that tradition, further cementing Kelowna's reputation as a launchpad for elite international talent.

Following the Rockets, having acquired the No.2 pick from the Peterborough Petes, the Brantford Bulldogs of the the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) will select second-marking the first time in franchise history they've held that position in the CHL Import Draft. The Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) will pick third, their highest-ever selection at this event. Meanwhile, the CHL's newest franchise, the Penticton Vees (WHL), will make their Import Draft debut at No. 62 after trading their first-round pick to the Wenatchee Wild. The complete draft order can be found below, reflecting several recent changes resulting from traded selections.

The CHL Import Draft is an annual event in which every club in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) can draft players from outside of North America. As part of a new policy adopted for the 2025-26 season, CHL clubs will now be permitted to carry up to three import players on their rosters. In accordance with this rule change, the CHL Import Draft will expand to three rounds. Under the revised rules, a club with no current import players may select up to three players, a club with one import may select two, while a club with two imports may select one. Clubs with three import players will be ineligible to participate.

The 2025 CHL Import Draft will take place online, with the order of selection rotating between the clubs of each of the CHL Member Leagues (WHL, OHL, & QMJHL). Those interested in following the draft tomorrow as each draft pick comes in can do so at chl.ca/draft/chl/2025/.

Over the years, the CHL Import Draft has seen countless players selected by CHL clubs at this event go on to have successful careers in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL before later hearing their names called at the NHL Draft. Less than a week ago, at the 2025 NHL Draft, six CHL players who came through the CHL Import Draft were selected by NHL clubs, including Czech defenceman Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL / Buffalo Sabres), Max Pšenička (Portland Winterhawks, WHL / Utah Mammoth), Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL / Chicago Blackhawks), David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades, WHL / Edmonton Oilers), Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL / Montréal Canadiens), and Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's, OHL / Carolina Hurricanes).

Additionally, players from outside of North America who are recently drafted to the NHL will often come through the CHL Import Draft to make the most of an opportunity to play in the CHL to further develop their game and prepare themselves for the jump to the NHL. Notably, at last year's 2024 CHL Import Draft, 18 players selected at the 2024 NHL Draft were chosen by CHL clubs the following week, including Matvei Gridin (Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL / Calgary Flames), Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires, OHL / Washington Capitals), and Veeti Väisänen (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL / Utah Mammoth).

Among some of the other notable import players to have come through the CHL before having successful NHL careers include Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Marian Hossa (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Michael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts / OHL), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights / OHL), Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), Alexander Radulov (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), David Krejci (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), and Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL).

Since the first CHL Import Draft was held in 1992, over 2,170 players from outside of Canada and the United States have been selected at this annual event.

Quick Facts

This year's 2025 CHL Import Draft will mark the 34th edition of this event.

This year's draft will expand to three rounds for the first time in the event's 33-year history.

Over the last four years, a total of 35 players who came through the CHL Import Draft later heard their name called at an NHL Draft, including Pavel Mintyukov (Saginaw Spirit, OHL / Anaheim Ducks), Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants, WHL / Calgary Flames), and Eriks Mateiko (Saint John Sea Dogs, QMJHL / Washington Capitals)

In total, 82 players were drafted during the 2024 CHL Import, including:

A record 15 players from Finland were selected, the most ever in a single CHL Import Draft since the event began in 1992.

Two players from Kazakhstan were drafted, setting a new high for the country in CHL Import Draft history.

One player from France was selected, marking the first time French players have been chosen in back-to-back CHL Import Drafts.

18 players chosen in the 2024 NHL Draft were later selected in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, with 13 of them suiting up in the CHL during the 2024-25 season.

Order of Selections for the 2025 CHL Import Draft

First Round Second Round Third Round

No. Team No. Team No. Team

1 Kelowna Rockets (from Moose Jaw) 62 Penticton Vees 123 Penticton Vees

2 Brantford Bulldogs (from Peterborough) 63 Peterborough Petes 124 Peterborough Petes

3 Victoriaville Tigres 64 Gatineau Olympiques (from Victoriaville) 125 Val-d'Or Foreurs (from Victoriaville)

4 Regina Pats 65 Moose Jaw Warriors 126 Moose Jaw Warriors

5 Flint Firebirds (from Guelph) 66 Guelph Storm 127 Guelph Storm

6 Saint John Sea Dogs 67 Saint John Sea Dogs 128 Saint John Sea Dogs

7 Kelowna Rockets 68 Regina Pats 129 Regina Pats

8 Ottawa 67's 69 Sarnia Sting 130 Sarnia Sting

9 Halifax Mooseheads 70 Halifax Mooseheads 131 Halifax Mooseheads

10 Wenatchee Wild (from Penticton) 71 Victoria Royals (from Moose Jaw / Kelowna) 132 Kelowna Rockets

11 Sarnia Sting 72 Ottawa 67's 133 Ottawa 67's

12 Victoriaville Tigres (from Gatineau) 73 Gatineau Olympiques 134 Gatineau Olympiques

13 Kamloops Blazers 74 Kamloops Blazers 135 Kamloops Blazers

14 Owen Sound Attack 75 Owen Sound Attack 136 Owen Sound Attack

15 Québec Remparts 76 Québec Remparts 137 Rimouski Océanic (from Québec)

16 Wenatchee Wild 77 Wenatchee Wild 138 Wenatchee Wild

17 North Bay Battalion 78 North Bay Battalion 139 North Bay Battalion

18 Chicoutimi Saguenéens (from Val-d'Or) 79 Moncton Wildcats (from Val-d'Or) 140 Moncton Wildcats (from Val-d'Or)

19 Red Deer Rebels 80 Red Deer Rebels 141 Red Deer Rebels

20 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 81 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 142 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

21 Charlottetown Islanders 82 Charlottetown Islanders 143 Charlottetown Islanders

22 Seattle Thunderbirds 83 Seattle Thunderbirds 144 Seattle Thunderbirds

23 Flint Firebirds 84 Guelph Storm (from Flint) 145 Flint Firebirds

24 Newfoundland Regiment 85 Newfoundland Regiment 146 Newfoundland Regiment

25 Tri-City Americans 86 Tri-City Americans 147 Tri-City Americans

26 Niagara Icedogs 87 Niagara Icedogs 148 Niagara Icedogs

27 Sherbrooke Phoenix 88 Sherbrooke Phoenix 149 Sherbrooke Phoenix

28 Calgary Hitmen (from Swift Current) 89 Everett Silvertips (from Swift Current) 150 Swift Current Broncos

29 Sudbury Wolves 90 Sudbury Wolves 151 Sudbury Wolves

30 Cape Breton Eagles 91 Cape Breton Eagles 152 Cape Breton Eagles

31 Everett Silvertips (from Vancouver) 92 Vancouver Giants 153 Vancouver Giants

32 Erie Otters 93 Erie Otters 154 Erie Otters

33 Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 94 Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 155 Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

34 Portland Winterhawks 95 Brandon Wheat Kings (from Portland) 156 Portland Winterhawks

35 Saginaw Spirit 96 Saginaw Spirit 157 Saginaw Spirit

36 Baie-Comeau Drakkar 97 Baie-Comeau Drakkar 158 Baie-Comeau Drakkar

37 Tri-City Americans (from Edmonton) 98 Penticton Vees (from Edmonton) 159 Edmonton Oil Kings

38 Brampton Steelheads 99 Brampton Steelheads 160 Brampton Steelheads

39 Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 100 Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 161 Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

40 Saskatoon Blades 101 Saskatoon Blades 162 Saskatoon Blades

41 Oshawa Generals 102 Oshawa Generals 163 Oshawa Generals

42 Chicoutimi Saguenéens 103 Victoriaville Tigres (from Chicoutimi / Val-d'Or) 164 Chicoutimi Saguenéens

43 Brandon Wheat Kings 104 Brandon Wheat Kings 165 Brandon Wheat Kings

44 Kitchener Rangers (from Kingston) 105 Kingston Frontenacs 166 Kingston Frontenacs

45 Shawinigan Cataractes 106 Shawinigan Cataractes 167 Shawinigan Cataractes

46 Prince Albert Raiders 107 Prince Albert Raiders 168 Prince Albert Raiders

47 Barrie Colts 108 Barrie Colts 169 Barrie Colts

48 Drummondville Voltigeurs 109 Drummondville Voltigeurs 170 Drummondville Voltigeurs

49 Prince George Cougars 110 Prince George Cougars 171 Prince George Cougars

50 Brantford Bulldogs 111 Brantford Bulldogs 172 Brantford Bulldogs

51 Rimouski Océanic 112 Rimouski Océanic 173 Rimouski Océanic

52 Lethbridge Hurricanes 113 Lethbridge Hurricanes 174 Lethbridge Hurricanes

53 Windsor Spitfires 114 Windsor Spitfires 175 Windsor Spitfires

54 Moncton Wildcats 115 Val-d'Or Foreurs (from Moncton) 176 Moncton Wildcats

55 Victoria Royals 116 Victoria Royals 177 Victoria Royals

56 Kitchener Rangers 117 Kingston Frontenacs (from Kitchener) 178 Kitchener Rangers

57 Spokane Chiefs 118 Spokane Chiefs 179 Spokane Chiefs

58 London Knights 119 London Knights 180 London Knights

59 Swift Current Broncos (from Calgary) 120 Calgary Hitmen 181 Calgary Hitmen

60 Medicine Hat Tigers 121 Medicine Hat Tigers 182 Medicine Hat Tigers

61 Vancouver Giants (from Everett) 122 Swift Current Broncos (from Everett) 183 Everett Silvertips







