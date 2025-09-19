Tigers Announce 2025-2026 Opening Night Roster

Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers announced the opening roster for the 2025-2026 season for their Home Opener on Saturday, September 20th VS the Regina Pats. The initial 27 man roster includes three goaltenders, nine defencemen, and fifteen forwards.

The Medicine Hat Tigers enter the 2025-26 season after a WHL championship and a Memorial Cup Finals appearance in 2024-25. 14 players are returning from the Championship team for the upcoming regular season.

Returning Players:

Player Hometown

Kadon McCann Cochrane, AB

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll Salt Lake City, Utah

Liam Ruck Osoyoos, BC

Markus Ruck Osoyoos, BC

Carter Cunningham Lethbridge, AB

Misha Volotovskii Calgary, AB

Ethan Neutens Cochrane, AB

Tyson Moss Port Moody, BC

Jonas Woo Winnipeg, MB

Josh Van Mulligen Medicine Hat, AB

Veeti Väisänen Hamina, Finland

Niilopekka Muhonen Kuopio, Finland

Bryce Pickford Chauvin, AB

Jordan Switzer Edmonton, AB







