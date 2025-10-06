Snell Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Parker Snell has been named Mary Brown's Chicken Goaltender of the Week by the Western Hockey League.

Snell, the 2008-born goaltender out of St. Albert, Alta., played two games this week as the Oil Kings trekked through the East Division. Snell first helped the Oil Kings earn a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats on Wednesday stopping 20 of 23 shots he faced for his second win of the season. Then, to cap off the road swing, Snell shut the door on the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday. In the 5-0 win, Snell stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of his WHL career, and his third win of the season.

In the early going this season, Snell is 3-0-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against-average, and a .943 save percentage. He ranks tied for the WHL lead in goals-against-average, and is third in the WHL in save percentage.

Snell is off to a great start in his WHL career as the first-year NHL Draft eligible netminder is 5-0-0-0 in his career with a .84 goals-against-average, and a .968 save percentage with two shutouts.

The Oil Kings visit Medicine Hat on Wednesday.

-

