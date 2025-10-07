Oil Kings Re-Assign Kerner
Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned forward Presley Kerner to a team to be determined.
Kerner, out of Kelowna, B.C., has played four games this season for the Oil Kings, scoring one goal and earning a +2 rating.
The 2007-born forward has 19 career WHL games under his belt.
