Kvasnicka Named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka of the Penticton Vees has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Kvasnicka, an 18-year-old product of Burnsville, Minn., recorded seven points (3G-4A) and a plus-4 rating in three games this weekend, as the Vees secured three consecutive wins to vault to the top of the B.C. Division standings.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right winger started the weekend with two points (1G-1A) in a 3-2 home ice triumph over the Portland Winterhawks Friday night. The win goes into the history books as the first WHL home-ice victory for the Penticton Vees. Kvasnicka opened the scoring 2:24 into the first period, registering his second career WHL goal. Moments into the third period, Kvasnicka factored into the eventual game-winning tally from veteran Matteo Danis, helping give Penticton a 3-0 lead. Kvasnicka was named first star of the game thanks to his multipoint effort.

Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Kvasnicka put on show, tallying four points (1G-3A) in a massive 10-4 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Isles prospect once again was ready to go from the first puck drop, this time scoring 25 seconds into regulation to give Penticton a quick lead. In the second period, he added secondary assists on goals from Brittan Alstead and Ryden Evers, before collecting one more secondary helper on Alstead's third goal of the night late in the third period. Kvasnicka was named second star of the game.

Wrapping up the weekend on the road, Kvasnicka registered the fourth goal of his WHL career in a 5-1 road win over the Wenatchee Wild. Midway through the second period, the Minnesota native found the back of the net on a power play to give the Vees a 3-1 advantage. He finished the afternoon with seven shots on goal.

Kvasnicka was acquired by the Vees from those same Wenatchee Wild, via trade on June 19. He was originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

This summer, Kvasnicka was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (122nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. He spent the 2024-25 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) U18 team and represented the United States at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, scoring five points (3G-2A) in seven games, helping his nation to a bronze medal.

As a member of the U18 NTDP, Kvasnicka participated in the 2024 edition of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Through seven games, the Penticton Vees (4-2-0-1) are first in the WHL's B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference.

The Vees open a five-game home stand Saturday, October 11 (6:05 p.m. PT), when they re-engage their Okanagan rivalry with the Kelowna Rockets (2-1-0-0).







