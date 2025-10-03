Shane Scores for Maia Returns for 2025-2026

Published on October 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club has announced that the Shane Scores for Maia campaign in support of the Canadian CMV Foundation will return for the 2025-2026 season.

Hurricanes forward Shane Smith will donate $25.00 per point he records this season to the Canadian CMV Foundation in honour of his niece Maia who was diagnosed with CMV at birth. Last year, Smith donated $250.00 through the initiative after recording 30 points (12g-18a) in 60 regular season games with the'Canes before adding an additional six points (3g- 3a) in 14 post-season games. In total last season with matching donations, over $2,800 was raised for the foundation.

"It was important to me to bring the campaign back because I think you can't raise enough awareness for a foundation, but particularly this one being a smaller, less known foundation that I hope to continue to build support and awareness while raising more money this season, " said Smith. "I hope to continue to raise awareness for the Canadian CMV Foundation to help educate people about what CMV is and how we can help improve the foundation."

The Canadian CMV Foundation is a national charity dedicated to preventing congenital CMV (cCMV) infections and enhancing the well-being of those impacted. Across Canada, up to 1 in 200 Canadian newborns are affected by cCMV during pregnancy while 1 in 5 cases can result in lifelong disability.

"The CMV Foundation is very important to me and my family since my niece was diagnosed with CMV when she was born, " added Smith. "Maia is currently asymptomatic but that could change at any time, so to be able to raise awareness and create a donation to the foundation to help others is important to me and my family."

So far this season, Smith has recorded six points (3g-3a) in four games having already amassed $150.00 to go to the Canadian CMV Foundation.

"The Hurricanes organization will once again match Shane's donation this season, " said Hurricanes General Manager of Business Operations. "The support our players have shown our community and beyond over the years through initiatives like this one is tremendous and to be able to continue the community-first mindset while supporting them as an organization with the causes they believe in is something we take great pride in. We are thrilled to support Shane and his family through matching his donation and continuing to help provide awareness of what the Canadian CMV Foundation is all about."

If you would like to donate alongside Shane and the Hurricanes, contact Kathy at the Lethbridge Hurricanes Office by calling 403-380-7507.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.