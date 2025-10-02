T-Birds Sign Van Huebner

Published on October 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the signing of Defenseman Van Huebner to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We have watched Van for two seasons, and we listed him at the end of last season," said Assistant General Manager Craig Goebel. "His game has continually progressed, and we feel in time he could carve himself out a good role here. Congratulations to Van and his family, welcome to the Thunderbirds family.".

The Saskatchewan native spent the previous season with Prairie Hockey Academy U17 Prep, appearing in 36 games, scoring 2 goals and 14 assists for 16 points. Huebner is currently with Estevan Bears U18 AAA in the SMAAAHL.







