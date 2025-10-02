Prince George Cougars Announce Community Heroes Weekend: October 11 & 12, 2025

Prince George, B.C. - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce that Community Heroes Weekend will be on October 11th (6:00 pm puck drop) and 12th (2:00 pm puck drop) at the CN Centre, as they face off against the Tri-City Americans.

Community Heroes Weekend is proudly presented by sponsors, TC Energy / Coastal GasLink and Canadian Tire, whose ongoing support helps make this celebration possible.

The weekend is presented in partnership with the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation and the Prince George Community Foundation, this annual tradition is all about saying thank you to our frontline heroes who keep Prince George strong. Cougars' ownership has generously donated $50,000 worth of tickets for local heroes-including firefighters, RCMP officers, medical staff, teachers, and other essential workers. Local businesses can also take part by purchasing blocks of tickets to go to community heroes and their families.

Adding to the excitement, fans can get in on the season's first MEGA 50/50 Jackpot, with a guaranteed minimum prize of $50,000, proudly sponsored by Inland Truck and Link Belt. Tickets are currently available online HERE, with the winning draw happening during the October 12th game. Fans near and far can take part with a chance to win, even if you can't make the game.

Proceeds from the Mega 50/50 will support local nonprofits making a difference every day, including the Prince George Firefighters Charitable Society, RCMP Victim Services, Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, and the Honour House Society.

The Cougars will also be wearing specialty warmup jerseys on the 11th and 12th. These one-of-a-kind jerseys were made possible by Inland Truck and Equipment and Link-Belt. They will be auctioned after the game on DASH with proceeds benefitting the Honour House society.

"Community Heroes Weekend is always one of the most exciting events of our season," said Taylor Dakers, Director of Business Operations, Prince George Cougars. "It's our chance to say thank you to the people who serve our community everyday and to bring them together for an incredible weekend of hockey and celebration. The atmosphere in the building is electric, and when you add in the Mega 50/50, the energy reaches another level."

Last year, more than 4,000 local heroes filled the CN Centre, and the MEGA 50/50 Jackpot climbed past $126,000. This year, Community Heroes Weekend returns on Thanksgiving weekend with the promise of even bigger impact-a celebration of hockey, gratitude, and the people who keep Prince George strong.

Community Heroes Weekend is made possible through strong partnerships with local organizations. Both the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation and the Prince George Community Foundation are proud to stand behind this initiative, which highlights the value of gratitude and giving back.







