Game Preview: Vees VS Winterhawks

Published on October 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees will look to get back in the win column on Friday night when they host the Portland Winterhawks at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 7:05PM. This is the first of three games in three nights over the weekend.

The Vees battled hard against the Kelowna Rockets last weekend in a home-and-home but ultimately fell by 5-4 and 3-2 scores with the latter coming in a shootout. Brady Birnie enters the weekend on a three-game point streak following a three point performance over the two games last weekend.

The Winterhawks picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, taking down the Everett Silvertips 3-2 in overtime. Portland goaltender Ondrej Stebetak stopped 50 of 52 shots in the contest while Nathan Free scored the game winner in the extra frame.

Following tonight's game the Vees will host the Seattle Thunderbirds tomorrow night at 6:05PM and then head on the road to Wenatchee on Sunday for a 4:00PM start.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brittan Alstead: Alstead scored the game tying goal on Saturday against the Rockets and has two goals and one assist in four games for the Vees this season.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie needs one point for 175 in his WHL career and is two goals away from 75.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Brady Birnie- 5 points (1g, 4a)

Diego Johnson- 3 points (3g)

Ryden Evers- 3 points (2g, 1a)

Brittan Alstead- 3 points (2g, 1a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 3 points (1g, 2a)

Winterhawks:

Nathan Free- 4 points (2g, 2a)

Ryan Miller- 3 points (1g, 2a)

Jordan Duguay- 2 points (1g, 1a)







