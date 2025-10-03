Cougars Name Bauer Dumanski 31st Captain in Team History

SPOKANE, WA - The Prince George Cougars announced today that fifth-year defenceman Bauer Dumanski has been named the 31st captain in team history.

"It's such an honour," said newly minted Captain Dumanski. "I have had some great captains and leaders before me like Hudson Thornton, Riley Heidt, and Ethan Samson. It means a lot to me to follow after them."

Dumanski will make his captaincy debut tomorrow night when the Cougars face the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. in Spokane. Fans can watch the game for free on Victory+. Dumanski enters the contest with 251 career games played, ranking 9th all-time in Cougars history among defencemen. Over that span, he has recorded 78 points (15-63-78), 102 penalty minutes, and an impressive plus/minus of +47 - the second-best mark in team history.

Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt (2024-25), Hudson Thornton (2023-24), Ethan Samson (2022-23), Jonny Hooker (2021-22), Jack Sander (2020-21), Josh Maser (2019-20), Josh Curtis (2018-19), Dennis Cholowski (2017-18), Sam Ruopp (2014-17), Troy Bourke (2013-14), Dan Gibb and Brock Hirsche (2012-13), Brett Connolly (2010-11), Garrett Thiessen (2009-10), Art Bidlevski (2009-10), Cameron Cepek and Dana Tyrell (2008-09), Greg Gardner (2007-08), Eric Hunter (2006-07), Myles Zimmer (2004-06), Chris Falloon (2003-04), Blake Robson (2002-03), Dan Hamhuis (2001-02), Justin Cox (2000-01), Tyler Bouck (1998-2000), Andrew Luciuk (1997-98), Brad Mehalko (1996-97), Geoff Lynch (1995-96), and Clayton Catellier and Rob Butz (1994-95) as team captain.

Supporting Dumanski in his new role will be alternate captains Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.







