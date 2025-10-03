Preview: Americans at Silvertips - October 3, 2025

Published on October 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans received a sensational first WHL start from goaltender Xavier Wendt as he turned aside 43 shots, but the offense couldn't solve Carter Esler as Tri-City was shutout 3-0 in Spokane on Saturday. The Americans were outshot 46-19 in the game as Wendt kept his team in the game despite being heavily outshot.

VS EVERETT: This is the first of five meetings between Tri-City and Everett in 2025-26. Last year the Americans went 2-3-1-0 against the Silvertips, with both of their victories coming on home ice. The five head-to-head meetings is the fewest these two teams have ever had since Everett joined the WHL in 2003. The two teams will see each other in just two days when Everett travels to the Toyota Center for a 4:05 puck drop on Sunday.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Jake Gudelj (0-2-2) Zackary Shantz (4-0-4)

Cruz Pavao (0-2-2) Julius Miettinen (2-2-4)

McKinnon/LeBret/Vanecek (1-0-1) Jesse Heslop (0-4-4)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Power Play - 25.0% (1/4) Power Play - 12.5% (1/8)

Penalty Kill - 83.3% (5/6) Penalty Kill - 85.7% (12/14)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







