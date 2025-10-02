Pats Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Oil Kings

October 2, 2025

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats battled back from an early deficit but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday night at the Brandt Centre.

The Oil Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, with Miroslav Holinka and captain Gavin Hodnett striking less than three minutes apart. Regina responded early in the second period when Julien Maze buried his second of the season off a slick backhand feed from Cohen Klassen, cutting the deficit to one. Edmonton regained their two-goal cushion shorthanded as Holinka struck again on a breakaway to make it 3-1. The Pats clawed back before the intermission, with Ellis Mieyette scoring from the slot to pull Regina within 3-2.

The Blue Brigade carried that momentum into the third period, as Keets Fawcett tied the game just 1:37 into the frame with a one-timer set up by rookie Maddox Schultz, who picked up his first WHL point with the primary assist. However, Edmonton regained the lead less than a minute later when Andrew O'Neill's backhand attempt deflected off Pats goaltender Marek Schlenker and in, standing as the game-winner.

Schlenker finished with a strong effort despite the loss, stopping 19 of 23, while Klassen and McNutt each chipped in with a pair of assists. Klassen's multi-point effort pushes his point total to six points (1G-5A) in four contests, with five of those points in his last two games.

Mieyette's goal gives him two goals in three games to begin the season, while Maze's second of the season gave goals in back-to-back games, and six points in four contests, with five in his last two games. (2G-3A).

FINAL: Edmonton Oil Kings 4, Regina Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

Oil Kings 1-0 - #92 Miroslav Holinka (1) scores. Assists: #95 Lukas Sawchyn at 5:16 // In his first game of the season, Holinka made no mistake as Sawchyn found the Czech forward in the left circle, and he ripped it home to open the scoring.

Oil Kings 2-0 - #17 Gavin Hodnett (1) scores. Assists: #43 Adam Jecho, #6 Parker Alcos at 8:22 // Hodnett finished off a pretty passing play in the Regina zone as Jecho drove to the side of the net and found the Edmonton captain wide open in front, extending the lead to 2-0.

Second Period

Pats 2-1 - #72 Julien Maze (2) scores. Assists: #37 Cohen Klassen, #55 Ephram McNutt at 4:00 // Klassen made a beautiful backhand pass to the middle of the ice where Maze stayed hot, finishing his second of the season.

Oil Kings 3-1 - #92 Miroslav Holinka (2) scores at 9:17 (SH) // Holinka intercepted the puck at the Edmonton line and beat Schlenker short-side on a breakaway, making it 3-1 Oil Kings.

Pats 3-2 - #21 Ellis Mieyette (2) scores. Assists: #36 Brayden Smith, #37 Cohen Klassen at 13:58 // Smith used time and space and waited for Mieyette to get open in the slot before finding the Lumsden product, who sniped home his second of the season.

Third Period

Pats 3-3 - #10 Keets Fawcett (2) scores. Assists: #19 Maddox Schultz, #55 Ephram McNutt at 1:37 // Schultz and Fawcett executed a give-and-go perfectly as Schultz found Fawcett in the right circle, and he one-timed it home to tie the contest.

Oil Kings 4-3 - #77 Andrew O'Neill (2) scores. Assists: #23 Landon Hanson, #27 Josh Lee at 2:31 // O'Neill scored the winner on an awkward bounce as his backhander tipped off the back of Schlenker and into the net.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 7 - 11 - 5 - 23

Oil Kings: 12 - 8 - 3 - 23

Power Plays

Pats: 0/7

Oil Kings: 0/2

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 19 saves on 23 shots

Raiders: Parker Snell - 20 saves on 23 shots

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back in action on Saturday when they take on the Swift Current Broncos on the road. The Pats will then return home for back-to-back home games against B.C Division opponents. Friday, October 11, the Blue Brigade will take on the Vancouver Giants. Then on Monday, October 13, the Pats will host the Kamloops Blazers at 2pm.







