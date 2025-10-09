Tips Sweep Weekend with 5-3 Road Win in Kennewick

Published on October 9, 2025

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips rode momentum to finish out their three-in-three weekend with a 5-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center Sunday night.

Shea Busch finished off a give-and-go with Matias Vanhanen and stuffed the puck past the left leg of Americans' netminder Xavier Wendt at 15:13 in the first period to get the Silvertips on the board first.

The Americans responded just 38 seconds into the second period as Charlie Elick wired a shot from the blueline home on the powerplay to find the equalizing goal.

Mirco Dufour contributed his first career WHL goal by crashing the crease and rebounding a Rhys Jamieson shot to regain the lead for the Silvertips at 5:05.

Later in the third period, Nolan Chastko found Clarke Schaefer with a cross-crease pass for a 3-1 Tips lead. Jaxsin Vaughan scored a powerplay goal for the Silvertips at 12:18, giving the Silvertips a three-goal advantage.

Cruz Pavao answered back for the Americans on the powerplay at 12:30 with a net-front rebound past the left leg of Silvertips' netminder Raiden LeGall. Tomas Racz's first WHL goal off a feed from Carter Kingerski brought the Americans within one at 15:24.

With time winding down, Jesse Heslop buried an empty-netter with just six seconds left on the clock, securing a 5-3 win for the Silvertips.

Raiden LeGall stopped 22 of 25 shots for the Silvertips in the win, his fourth of the year. Xavier Wendt stopped 34 of 38 shots for the Americans.







