Three Winterhawk Prospects Headline WHL Cup Rosters

Portland, Ore. - The annual WHL Cup is right around the corner, giving the top U16 talent from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba the opportunity to showcase their skills. Ahead of this year's tournament later this month the four provinces have announced their rosters, with two of them including Portland prospects.

Kohen Ruedig, younger brother to current Winterhawks defenseman Kayd, will suit up for Team Saskatchewan. The 2010-born blueliner currently plays with the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 squad. In four games this season, he has one goal and two assists. The Winterhawks selected Ruedig 81st overall in the fourth round of the 2025 Prospects Draft.

Two players, Crew Schimnowski and Trevor Toyne, will play for team Manitoba. Toyne, 15, was taken in the 3rd round of the 2025 Prospects Draft, with pick 49. Toyne was recently signed to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Winterhawks. Schimnowski, also 15, was selected with the 66th pick in round three of the 2025 Prospects Draft. Both Toyne and Schimnowski skate for the Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA team.

All three players participated in the 2025 Neely Cup, with Toyne winning as a member of Team Babych.

The 2025 WHL Cup will take place from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26 2025 in Red Deer, Alta.







