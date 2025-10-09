Oil Kings Winning Streak Snapped against Tigers

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 5-2 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Edmonton was off to a good start in this one, outshooting the Tigers 8-2 at one point in the first period before the Tigers turned it around to a 13-9 shot advantage after one. Shaeffer Gordon-Caroll had the lone goal in the period on a powerplay late in the frame to open the scoring.

Gavin Hodnett got the Oil Kings on the board about five-and-a-half minutes into the second, a shorthanded marker for his second goal of the season to make it 1-1. However, Jonas Woo responded for the Tigers to restore the lead late in the second.

Early in the third, Medicine Hat extended their lead to 3-1 off a Misha Volotovskii goal, but the Oil Kings pushed back, and were able to bring the game to 3-2 with an Andrew O'Neill goal with about six minutes to play, giving the Oil Kings some life. However, with the Edmonton net empty, the Tigers would add two more markers off the sticks of Dayton Reschny and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll.

Ethan Simcoe made 27 saves in the loss and the Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-2, the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The Oil Kings are now 5-2-0-0 on the season and are back in action on Saturday against Moose Jaw.







