Tigers Drop Oil Kings 5-2

Published on October 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Oil Kings on Wednesday night in Co-op Place for the first of eight matchups this season. Medicine Hat split the regular season series against Edmonton last season 4-4-0-0.

The Tigers had plenty of chances in the first period, putting 13 shots on goal, while the Oil Kings put up 9. Yaroslav Bryzgalov had one of the most dangerous chances of the period with a clear lane to the goalie from the left circle. With pressure coming from the Edmonton defenders, Bryzgalov fired a wrist shot that rang off the post and was heard all around Co-op Place. Medicine Hat had two power plays in the first period and it was Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll who found the back of the net on one of them. Gordon-Carroll picked up a rebound off of a shot from Jonas Woo and buried a shot for his third goal of the season in just his second game of the year. The Tigers held onto their 1-0 lead for the remainder of the period and into the first intermission.

The Oil Kings were able to tie the game 5:28 into the second period with a short handed goal from Gavin Hodnett. The Tigers responded with a goal from Woo at 7:36 to take their lead back. Woo walked in from the point and fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through traffic and past the Edmonton netminder. Bryce Pickford and Misha Volotovskii connected with Woo for the assists on the goal. Both teams continued their offensive pressure from the first period, posting the same amount of shots as the first frame with 13 from Medicine Hat and 9 from Edmonton.

Continuing with their offensive pressure, Medicine Hat extended their lead to two goals with a beautiful breakaway goal from Volotovskii at 5:53. Volotovskii scored just four seconds after a Tigers penalty kill had ended by deking the Edmonton goaltender and eventually putting the puck away with his backhand. Andrew O'Neill scored for the Oil Kings at 13:44 to make cut the Tigers lead in half. Medicine Hat held their ground with great defensive play and some amazing saves from Jordan Switzer. Dayton Reschny and Gordon-Carroll would each score empty net goals at 18:11 and 19:45 respectively to seal the win for the orange and black. Switzer had a fantastic night in net once again, stopping 25 of 27 shots on net and helping the Tigers kill all three penalty kills they faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Misha Volotovskii (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Gavin Hodnett (1G) - Edmonton

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Riley Steen

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, October 10th in Calgary at 7:00pm MDT.







