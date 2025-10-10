Oil Kings Ready for Third Annual Food Drive in Support of Edmonton's Food Bank

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to once again be supporting Edmonton's Food Bank this Thanksgiving weekend with their third annual food drive!

On Monday, October 13 as the Oil Kings battle their division foe Lethbridge Hurricanes, fans are encouraged to bring pasta, macaroni and cheese, or any non-perishable food item to be used as a noise maker at Rogers Place during the game and then donate your items after the game. Puck drop for the game is at 12 p.m., meaning you're sure to be home in time for turkey and stuffing.

"This feature game has quickly become a fan favourite on our promotional schedule, one that we look forward to hosting each year," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "What's more Junior Hockey than using boxes of mac and cheese as a noisemaker and then donating them to our friends at Edmonton's Food Bank after the game? Each year our fans come out and cheer on their beloved Edmonton Oil Kings and support those in our community that need an extra hand right now. Afterall, who doesn't love a great bowl of mac and cheese?

Not all families are going to be as fortunate this Thanksgiving to have a home cooked meal during the holiday. Currently, Edmonton's Food Bank is providing food for more than 43,000 people per month in the greater Edmonton area.

"It's not every day you can play with your food and help your community at the same time! We're thrilled to team up with the Edmonton Oil Kings as fans pasta puck around for a great cause. Every box of pasta helps us feed our neighbours in need. This Thanksgiving, we're especially thankful for the community spirit that makes Edmonton such a caring city", said Tamisan Bencz-Knight with Edmonton's Food Bank. "Whether you bring your own donation or grab a box of Catelli pasta at Rogers Place, bring the noise and a donation! Thank you to the amazing fans who show their heart on and off the ice."

Over the last two years, the Oil Kings have been able to collect over 4,500 pounds of food and donate more than $2,000 to Edmonton's Food Bank.

It's time for fans to bring the noise once again as the Oil Kings and Lethbridge Hurricanes face off at noon on Monday, October 13.

Great tickets start at $20 at oilkings.ca and we promise to have you home in time for your holiday traditions.







