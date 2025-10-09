Rockets Stun Cougars with Two Goals in Final 42 Seconds to Snap Perfect Start

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars were seconds away from extending their perfect start to the season, but a late surge from the Kelowna Rockets spoiled the night. The Rockets scored twice in the final 42 seconds to stun the Cougars 5-4 on Wednesday at the CN Centre.

The Cougars opened the scoring midway through the first period when Kooper Gizowski blasted a one-timer past Kelowna netminder Josh Banini at 10:53. The opening frame also featured a spirited tilt between Patrick Sopiarz and Rowan Guest, with the Cats taking a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Early in the second, the Rockets tied the game 1-1 as Kayden Longley struck shorthanded at 3:11. The Cougars quickly answered on the same power-play when Jett Lajoie buried his fifth of the season just 27 seconds later. Kelowna evened things up again less than a minute later when Hiroki Gojsic fired top corner past Josh Ravensbergen at 4:27. The period ended with another scrap, as Lajoie dropped the gloves with Nate Corbet, sending the game into the third tied 2-2.

In the third period, the Cougars regained momentum. Aiden Foster redirected a Bauer Dumanski point shot for his second of the season at 1:43 to make it 3-2. Moments later, Riley Ashe exited the penalty box and scored on a breakaway to extend the lead to 4-2 at 8:42. However, Kelowna responded quickly-just 17 seconds later-when Connor Pankratz buried a rebound to make it 4-3.

With time winding down, the Cougars nearly sealed it when Terik Parascak and Kayden Lemire had a two-on-one with the Kelowna net empty, but couldn't convert. The Rockets capitalized moments later, as Longley scored his second of the night to tie the game at 19:18. Then, in the dying seconds, a clean faceoff win in the Cougars' zone came right to Tomas Poletin, who fired home the game-winner to complete the comeback and hand the Rockets a 5-4 victory.

The loss ends the Cougars' perfect 4-0 start to the season. Prince George will look to rebound this weekend when they host the Tri-City Americans for Community Heroes Weekend, with games Saturday at 6:00 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM at the CN Centre.







