Rockets Rally Late to Defeat Cougars in Prince George

Published on October 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets face off with the Prince George Cougars

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets face off with the Prince George Cougars(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets stunned the Prince George Cougars with a pair of goals in the final minute to earn a thrilling 5-4 comeback victory on Wednesday night at the CN Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The Cougars scored first midway through the first period on a power play goal from the right hash, but Longley equalized early in the second period with a shorthanded goal off a perfect feed from Wetsch in transition. Prince George briefly regained the lead with another power-play goal, but Hiroki Gojsic responded quickly, blasting a shot from the high slot to even the game at two.

Prince George struck twice to open the third, one on a deflection at the end of a power play and another seconds after a Rockets advantage expired. Kelowna answered back when Longley created a rebound chance on a breakaway that Connor Pankratz buried to make it 4-3.

Prince George then had their chance to finish it off with a minute remaining and the net empty but bobbled the puck. The puck got taken the other way and Kayden Longley made no mistake with the second-chance opportunity as he tied the game at 19:18. 30 seconds later, Tomas Poletin ripped home the game-winner just seven seconds later after a clean faceoff win from Carson Wetsch, who made his Rockets debut.

The win extends Kelowna's streak to three straight as they return home to Prospera Place Friday night to face the Seattle Thunderbirds. Josh Banini earned his third straight win in goal, while Wetsch and Longley each posted three-point nights (3A and 2G, 1A respectively). Longley was also named the WHL's Top Performer of the Night.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 32 | Prince George 35

Power Play: Kelowna 0/8 | Prince George 2/5

Faceoffs: Kelowna 39 | Prince George 34

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home to face the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, October 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place before travelling to Penticton on Saturday to take on the Vees.

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are available through selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place. Fans can also stream every game live and free on VictoryPlus.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.