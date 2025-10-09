Lakovic Looking to Lead by Example this Season

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Captain Lynden Lakovic is back in Moose Jaw following training camp with the Washington Capitals.

After attending development camp immediately following his selection as the Capitals' 2025 first-round pick, Lakovic says that his summer development camp helped him to become familiar with the Capitals' organization, staff, as well as expectations for what the team might be looking for in their prospects.

"The first thing that came to my mind [at development camp] was meeting everyone, there's so many people you have to know," said Lakovic. "That was the first thing for me [and it really] helped me [when] coming back for training camp."

In the five games since his return to Moose Jaw, Lakovic has tallied three goals and two assists for five points as well as 23 shots on goal in four games.

"Coming back here was big for me, because I knew that if I kept that pace, I could take over games and I think I did that against Swift Current [on September 27]," said Lakovic. "We didn't get the results we wanted over Edmonton and Vancouver, but I thought I kept that same kind of pace and mindset."

Lakovic isn't the only Warrior who is now associated with the Washington Capitals. On the scouting staff for the Washington Capitals are alumni and Warriors and Legends Hall of Famers, Brian Sutherby (1998-2001, inducted 2019) and Jason Fitzsimmons (1989-1992, inducted 2017). Currently rostered with the Washington Capitals is Warriors alumnus Dylan McIlrath (2008-2012).

"I met Dylan, he was a good mentor [for me] throughout camp," said Lakovic. "It goes to show Moose Jaw and the character they build here that carries on forward."

Lakovic made his preseason debut on September 21 against the Boston Bruins.

"I was definitely nervous for sure, throughout camp I wasn't really nervous at all, and I think that helped me," said Lakovic. "Playing in TD Garden in front of a lot [more] people than you do in Moose Jaw, it's pretty intimidating."

Now, five games into his season with the Warriors, Lakovic says that in addition to the quickened pace, he is also working on increasing his physicality.

"[I want to lead] by example, being the first at the rink and last to leave," said Lakovic. "[I want to set] an example for the younger guys and [show] myself that I can do it and carry it forward in the future."

Lakovic and the Warriors are on the road this weekend with games in Red Deer on October 10 and Edmonton on October 11. The team is back at the Temple Gardens Centre to welcome in the Kamloops Blazers on October 15. Tickets for the game against the Blazers can be purchased.







