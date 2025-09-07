Pats' Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Pre-Season Loss in Brandon

Published on September 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats had a late comeback in the third period, but ultimately ran out of time, falling 7-5 to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

The Brandon Wheat Kings exploded out of the gate in the opening frame, scoring five goals - including two from Chase Surkan - to take a commanding 5-1 lead over the Pats through 20. Surkan completed his hat trick early in the second, finishing with three goals and earning first-star honors.

Regina battled back with three unanswered goals, cutting the deficit to 6-4 early in the third, but Nicholas Johnson's second goal of the game at 4:11 helped seal the win for the Wheat Kings.

The Pats outshot the Wheat Kings 45-33 and went 3-for-7 on the power play. Drake Mooney helped whether the storm, allowing just two goals on 20 shots in the final 40 minutes of play after relieving starter Taylor Tabashniuk.

Maddox Schultz scored his second of the pre-season, and Reese Hamilton finished with three points (1G-2A). Cohen Klassen and Connor Bear also scored, and Julien Maze tallied two assists.

FINAL: Brandon Wheat Kings 7, Regina Pats 5

THE GOALS

FIRST PERIOD

Wheat Kings 1-0 - #17 Joby Baumuller (1), assisted by #18 Cruz Jim & #35 Hudson Perry at 0:44 // On the opening shift, Baumuller pranced in and ripped a glove-side shot to open the scoring.

Wheat Kings 2-0 - #58 Gunnar Gleasman (1), assisted by #14 Jimmy Egan & #3 Merrek Arpin at 8:34 // Gleasman walked in on a two-on-one opportunity, took it himself to the goal, and ripped it top corner over Tabashniuk's blocker.

Wheat Kings 3-0 - #46 Chase Surkan (1), assisted by #11 Jordan Gavin & #9 Jaxon Jacobson at 14:32 // The puck bounced around the front of the Regina net and squeaked through the legs of Tabashniuk.

Pats 3-1 - #20 Connor Bear (1), unassisted at 15:15 // Bear redirected a pass off a Brandon defender's stick and into the back of the net to get Regina on the board.

Wheat Kings 4-1 - #62 Nicholas Johnson (1), assisted by #17 Joby Baumuller at 16:14 // Brandon capitalized on a Regina turnover at neutral ice, as Baumuller skated in and sent a shot off the far pad of Tabashniuk that was deposited home by Johnson.

Wheat Kings 5-1 - #46 Chase Surkan (2), assisted by #9 Jaxon Jacobson & #27 Max Lavoie at 19:00 // Surkan deflected home a long shot to make it a four-goal game.

SECOND PERIOD

Wheat Kings 6-1 - #46 Chase Surkan (3), assisted by #11 Jordan Gavin & #9 Jaxon Jacobson at 0:45 // Surkan completed the hat trick, receiving a pass from Gavin at the far circle before firing it past Mooney.

Pats 6-2 - #10 Keets Fawcett (1), assisted by #27 Caden Brown at 7:21 // Fawcett skated through the middle of the ice and wired the puck into the top corner to get the Pats back on the board.

Pats 6-3 - #37 Cohen Klassen (1), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton & #72 Julien Maze at 16:09 // Hamilton skated in from the blue line and fired a high shot that Klassen tipped in.

THIRD PERIOD

Pats 6-4 - #6 Reese Hamilton (1), assisted by #72 Julien Maze at 4:11 // Hamilton received a pass at the line and ripped a hard snap shot past a screened Perry.

Wheat Kings 7-4 - #62 Nicholas Johnson (2), assisted by #11 Jordan Gavin & #18 Cruz Jim at 4:11 // Johnson was left wide open on the side of the net, tapping home his second of the game after a centering pass from Gavin.

Pats 7-5 - #19 Maddox Schultz (2), assisted by #23 Aiden Wagner & #6 Reese Hamilton at 19:46 // Schultz received a pass at the near circle and quickly sniped it under the bar with the net empty.

SHOTS

Pats 14-15-16-45

Wheat Kings 13-11-9-33

POWER PLAYS

Pats: 3/7

Wheat Kings: 2/5

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Pats: Taylor Tabashniuk (8/13, 20:00) / Drake Mooney (18/20, 40:00)

Wheat Kings: Hudson Perry (40/45)

COMING UP

The Pats return home for their final pre-season home game on Tuesday, hosting the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Secure your seats https:// chl.ca/whl-pats/ticke ts/

The 2025-26 season home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Swift Current Broncos on September 19.'







