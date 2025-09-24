Victoria Cougars Jersey Auction Is Live

Published on September 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Join us Saturday September 27th for our second home game of the season celebrating 100 years since the Victoria Cougars won the Stanley Cup in 1925. Puck drops at 6:05pm!

Victoria Cougars Night will feature:

Banner reveal to honor the 100-year anniversary of the Victoria Cougars winning the Stanley Cup in 1925.

$19.25 tickets anywhere in the bowl, excluding the club seats. Promotion ends Thursday at midnight.

Labatt Brewing Company Ltd., the presenting sponsor, will be giving away a paddleboard and 150 cooler bags to fans.

Ceremonial puck drop in honour of the families of Alumni who competed in 1925.

Gareth Hurwood who performed at the Victoria Cougars Legacy Society's 100-year celebration back in March, will perform a live set in the second intermission.

Limited edition merch.

Victoria Cougars warm-up jersey auction.

Fans can look forward to Happy Half Hour pricing that will continue at every home game this season. This menu features the cheapest beer on the island with $4.00 Labatt Beer, $5 Hotdogs and $3.00 popcorn. This promotion is available this Saturday from doors open till 5:30 pm.

After the overwhelming success of Friday's Purge activation at the Home Opener - where fans scored huge savings for 10 minutes- the Purge will be back this Saturday night!

Players will sport limited-edition Victoria Cougars warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game. The auction is live now. Bids can be placed at the link below and the auction will conclude on Friday October 3rd at 12:00 pm.

The team store will have a limited selection of Victoria Cougars t-shirts for sale. The t-shirts will be available in white and blue on GAME DAY ONLY in the Team Store at Gate 1.







