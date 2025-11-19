Game Preview: Game 22 AT Hitmen
Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of eight matchups between the two central division clubs this season. The Tigers are 1-1-0-0 against the Hitmen this season, with each team grabbing a win at home. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3G, 1A) leads the team against the Hitmen this year with four points in two games.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 4 (Oct 10 2025) Calgary 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 4 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Calgary
11-6-3-1 12-5-2-0
Central - 3rd Central - 2nd
East - 5th East - 4th
Home - 6-1-1-1 Home - 5-3-0-0
Away - 5-5-2-0 Away - 7-2-2-0
Last 10 - 4-2-3-1 Last 10 - 7-2-1-0
Streak - L1 Streak - L1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Calgary
47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3
Central - 1st Central - 2nd
East - 1st East - 2nd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Wheat Kings 6-5 in overtime on Saturday, November 15th in the Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) led the team with three points. Liam Ruck, Carter Cunningham, and Cam Parr also found the back of the net on Saturday.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck & Jonas Woo (22) GAA - Carter Casey (3.16)
Goals - Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford (11) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.887)
Assists - Markus Ruck (19) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)
PIMs - Cam Parr (28) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford & Jonas Woo (+16)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 24.6%
Penalty Kill: 82.8%
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 19 (T-7th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (T-2nd)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-6th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-6th)
Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-2nd)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +16 (T-6th)
Bryce Pickford - +16 (T-6th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 8 (T-7th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 14 Points
Markus Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Riley Steen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Misha Volotovskii 250 Career Games Played 245 Career Games Played
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played
Veeti Väisänen 50 Career penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-5 OTL @ Red Deer Rebels - Fri. Nov 21 7:00PM (MST)
@ Regina Pats 4-3 OTW VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Nov 22 7:00PM (MST)
VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4 L @ Calgary Hitmen - Sun. Nov 23 4:00PM (MST)
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 SOL @ Saskatoon Blades - Fri. Nov 28 7:00PM (ST)
VS Tri-City Americans 4-3 OTL @ Prince Albert - Sat. Nov 29 7:00PM (ST)
