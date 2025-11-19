Game Preview: Game 22 AT Hitmen

Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of eight matchups between the two central division clubs this season. The Tigers are 1-1-0-0 against the Hitmen this season, with each team grabbing a win at home. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3G, 1A) leads the team against the Hitmen this year with four points in two games.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 4 (Oct 10 2025) Calgary 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 4 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

11-6-3-1 12-5-2-0

Central - 3rd Central - 2nd

East - 5th East - 4th

Home - 6-1-1-1 Home - 5-3-0-0

Away - 5-5-2-0 Away - 7-2-2-0

Last 10 - 4-2-3-1 Last 10 - 7-2-1-0

Streak - L1 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 1st East - 2nd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Wheat Kings 6-5 in overtime on Saturday, November 15th in the Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) led the team with three points. Liam Ruck, Carter Cunningham, and Cam Parr also found the back of the net on Saturday.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck & Jonas Woo (22) GAA - Carter Casey (3.16)

Goals - Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford (11) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.887)

Assists - Markus Ruck (19) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)

PIMs - Cam Parr (28) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford & Jonas Woo (+16)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 24.6%

Penalty Kill: 82.8%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 19 (T-7th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (T-2nd)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-6th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-6th)

Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-2nd)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +16 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - +16 (T-6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 8 (T-7th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 14 Points

Markus Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Riley Steen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Misha Volotovskii 250 Career Games Played 245 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-5 OTL @ Red Deer Rebels - Fri. Nov 21 7:00PM (MST)

@ Regina Pats 4-3 OTW VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Nov 22 7:00PM (MST)

VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4 L @ Calgary Hitmen - Sun. Nov 23 4:00PM (MST)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 SOL @ Saskatoon Blades - Fri. Nov 28 7:00PM (ST)

VS Tri-City Americans 4-3 OTL @ Prince Albert - Sat. Nov 29 7:00PM (ST)







