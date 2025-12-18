Tigers Win Tenth Straight After Taking Down Wheat Kings 7-3

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Wheat Kings for the third time this season on Wednesday, December 17th in Co-op Place.

The Tigers came into Wednesday's game with a nine game win streak, and Brandon with a seven game win streak. The two hottest teams in the east were expected to put on a show on Wednesday night, and they did not disappoint.

The Wheat Kings were the first on the board with a power play goal halfway through the first period at 10:25. Jaxon Jacobson found the back of the net for Brandon on the power play.

Medicine Hat tied the game just 2:19 with a beautiful goal from Noah Davidson. After collecting the puck from his linemate Markus Ruck, Davidson walked down low and managed to send a backhand shot from the goal line into the top corner on the far side of the net.

Shots on goal heavily favoured the Tigers after the first period as they outshot their opponent 12-5 after 20 minutes of play. Both teams came out of the gats flying, knowing how important this matchup was for both sides.

The energy on the ice during Wednesday's game was palpable as both teams were making sure to finish their checks and establish their presence.

Brandon was once again the first team on the board in the second period. This time it was Nicholas Johnson who found the back of the net to make it 2-1 Wheat Kings at 1:58.

The Tigers responded with three unanswered goals in the second period, with the first coming from Kyle Heger. Heger collected the puck at the blueline from Cam Parr and Kade Stengrim down low. After receiving the pass, Heger sent a long wrist shot through traffic for his fifth of the year at 6:51.

The second of three straight goals came from Liam Ruck off of a play from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll and his brother Markus at 9:39. Gordon-Carroll entered the zone on an odd-man rush with the Rucks, played it off of the boards to himself then sent a long shot on net. Liam picked up Gordon-Carroll's rebound for his 14th goal of the season to make it 3-2 Tigers.

Everyone's favourite Tiger, Ethan Neutens, made it three unanswered goals in the second period from the Tigers with his fifth of the season at 10:28. Yaroslav Bryzgalov forced a turnover at the Wheat Kings blueline and followed it up with a pass to Neutens who put away a wrist shot far side for the eventual game winner.

Carter Klippenstein capped off the second period scoring frenzy with the Wheat Kings' third goal of the evening at 17:38. Brandon finished the second period with eight shots to Medicine Hat's 12. The Tigers had one of their best periods of hockey in the middle frame, generating chances left and right. The Tigers still managed to score three goals in the third period, but every one of their 12 shots on goal felt like a high danger scoring chance.

The Tigers continued their momentum into the third and final frame of the game with a goal at 5:09 from Bryce Pickford. His 10th power play goal of the season came with his signature one-timer from his porch off of a pass from Liam Ruck.

After recently being named the WHL's Rookie of the Week, Tyson Moss followed up his four point performance from the previous game with a goal on Wednesday night to make it 6-3 Tigers. Goaltender Carter Casey received the secondary assist after playing the puck to Stengrim who then skated the puck all the way down the ice and set up Moss with a cross-ice pass. Moss sent a quick wrist shot into the top right corner from the left circle off of Stengrim's cross-ice feed at 12:30.

Jonas Woo capped off the scoring on Wednesday night with a late goal to add to the Tigers lead. Kadon McCann fed Pickford at the point, who fed his D-partner with a one-timer for his 16th of the year at 18:32. The Tabbies finished the game with a score of 7-3, making it ten straight games in a row going into the holiday break.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Liam Ruck (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Kade Stengrim (2A) - Medicine Hat

Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Noah Davidson

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, December 27th to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Visitlethbridge.com Arena.







