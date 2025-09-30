Oil Kings Re-Assign Williams to Whitecourt
Published on September 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned Matt Williams to the Whitecourt Wolverines (AJHL)
Williams, out of Leduc, Alta., played in two games this season for the Oil Kings, earning one assist and a +2 rating.
The Oil Kings are back on home ice on October 11 against the Moose Jaw Warriors.
