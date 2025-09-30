Rockets Send Defenseman Carter Kowalyk to Seattle

Published on September 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have traded 2005-born defenseman Carter Kowalyk to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Kowalyk, 20, was originally acquired by the Rockets in January 2024 as part of a three-team trade with Saskatoon and Edmonton. Over parts of two seasons in Kelowna, the 6'5", 205-pound defender appeared in 68 regular season games, recording 2 goals, 13 assists, and 74 penalty minutes, along with one assist in 10 playoff appearances.

"We thank Carter for his time with our organization and his contributions both on and off the ice," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He was a strong presence on our blueline and in our room, and we wish him the best as he continues his WHL career with Seattle."

This move leaves the Rockets with only one overage (20-year-old) player on their roster of the permitted maximum of three.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.