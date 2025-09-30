Pats and Extreme Hockey and Sport Announce Five-Year Partnership Extension

Published on September 30, 2025

Regina, SK - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce that Extreme Hockey & Sport has signed a new five-year agreement as the Clubs official retail hockey equipment partner.

The renewed partnership solidifies Extreme Hockey & Sport's long-standing relationship with the Pats and ensures that players and fans alike continue to benefit from the community-driven hockey leader.

As part of the agreement, Extreme Hockey & Sport will:

Remain the official jersey and helmet decal sponsor of the Pats.

Serve as the presenting partner of the Regina Pats Training Camp for the next five years.

Continue as the official practice puck sponsor of the Pats.

Feature a prominent ice logo at the Brandt Centre throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Extreme Hockey & Sport, a true pillar in the Regina hockey community," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "Their commitment to supporting players of all ages, from minor hockey to the WHL level, is unmatched, and we are excited to continue building together over the next five years."

For over 25 years, Extreme Hockey & Sport has been the go-to destination for players and families across Regina, offering top-quality equipment, service, and expertise. Their continued involvement with the Pats reinforces a shared commitment to growing the game and inspiring the next generation of hockey talent.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Regina Pats," Extreme Hockey & Sport owner Donny Uhren said. "Their long-standing traditions and deep commitment to the community align perfectly with our core values at Extreme Hockey, making it an easy decision to extend this relationship."







