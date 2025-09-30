Warriors Sign Carson Smith to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2023 sixth-round pick, Carson Smith, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are excited to sign Carson. He plays a 200-foot game with a great work ethic," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "We look forward to watching Carson grow as a player and bring more depth to the organization."

The product of West Kelowna, British Columbia, played last season with the Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) Kelowna U17 Prep team. Smith tallied 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points through 24 games.

At the CIHA Winter Classic with the team, Smith recorded two goals and an assist for three points through five games.

In one game so far this season with the RHA Kelowna U18 Prep team, Smith notched an assist and two penalty minutes.

