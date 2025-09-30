T-Birds Sign Maddux Martin

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the signing of forward Maddux Martin to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Maddux was a player who came to us from the BCHL looking to make the jump to our league," said Assistant General Manager Craig Goebel. "All throughout camp he displayed a solid work ethic, mixed with a good skill set. We are happy to have Maddux as part of the Thunderbirds."

The 2005 born Martin has spent the past three seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL. Last season Martin was named Captain of the Silverbacks, and through 54 games recorded 19 goals, 23 assists for 42 total points.

In his 3-year BCHL career, Maddux has appeared in 157 games, netting 38 goals and 49 assists for 87 points.







