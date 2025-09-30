Chiefs Sign Forward Bisson, Goaltender Watren

Published on September 30, 2025

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have signed forward Nolan Bisson (2008) and goaltender Alexander Watren (2008) to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

"We are excited to welcome Nolan and Alexander, along with their families, to the Chiefs organization," Chiefs' General Manager Matt Bardsley said.

Bisson, from St. Albert, Alberta, appeared in five pre-season games with the Chiefs this year, logging two points including a goal against the Tri-City Americans on September 13. Last season, the winger racked up 34 points on 13 goals and 21 assists in 37 games with the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA squad.

"As an invite, Nolan earned a spot on our list at last year's training camp and had a solid season in St. Albert," Bardsley said. "He made a big improvement at camp this year and earned a contract. He has excellent size and plays the game with passion. We look forward to watching his development in Lloydminster this year."

Watren, a Denver, Colorado native, pitched a shutout in his lone pre-season appearance with the Chiefs this year, turning aside all 22 shots in Spokane's 7-0 win over the Portland Winterhawks on September 6. Watren spent the 2024-25 season with Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 16U AAA, where he went 17-9-1.

"Alexander was added to our list two years ago out of training camp and has been very consistent all three years at training camp," Bardsley said. "He was excellent in his pre-season game, which earned him a contract. He is a calm, consistent, and technically sound goaltender. We look forward to watching his development with the Detroit Little Caesars U18 AAA team."

Bisson and Watren have been reassigned to their respective junior teams, with Bisson going to the Lloydminster Bobcats (AJHL) and Watren going to Little Caesars 18U AAA in Detroit. Bisson was originally added to the Chiefs' 50-player protected list in September of 2024. Watren was added in September of 2023.







