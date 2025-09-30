T-Birds Acquire Carter Kowalyk

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of overage defensemen Carter Kowalyk from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a 6th round selection in the 2027 WHL Draft.

"We are happy to add a player with Carter's experience to our group," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "We look forward to seeing him in our line up in the very near future.".

Originally selected in the fourth round, 86th overall in the 2020 WHL draft by the Edmonton Oil Kings, the St. Albert native thus far has appeared in 172 regular season games where he has recorded 7 goals, 26 assists and 33 points, along with 212 penalty minutes.







