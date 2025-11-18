Preview: Americans vs Blazers - November 18, 2025

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Blazers

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

$10 Tickets, $5 Brews

Select tickets available for $10 (Toyota Center box office only), select adult beverages (21+) $5 until the end of 1st intermission

LAST GAME: The Americans tried to battle back from a 3-0 deficit after two periods on Saturday, but ultimately fell a goal short in a 3-2 loss to the Penticton Vees on home ice. After struggling to sustain offensive pressure through the first 40 minutes, David Krcal and Dylan LeBret (PPG) scored 2:14 apart to make it a one-goal game in the third. The loss dropped the Americans record to 5-5 on home ice.

VS KAMLOOPS: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Blazers in 2025-26. Last season Tri-City won all four games in the season series: 5-4 (OT) and 5-3 at home and 6-2 and 4-1 in Kamloops. Tri-City will travel to Kamloops for their final game before the Christmas break on December 17, before the final two meetings January 25 (@ TC) and March 11 (@ KAM).

Team Comparison

TRI-CITY AMERICANS Kamloops Blazers

Record: 8-9-1-0 Record: 9-9-2-2

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 5th

Goals for: 50 Goals for: 88

Goals Against: 61 Goals Against: 88

Power Play: 22.2% (14/63) Power Play: 28.1% (23/82)

Penalty Kill: 68.5% (37/54) Penalty Kill: 74.0% (54/73)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (7-8-15) J.P. Hurlbert (14-24-38)

Connor Dale (5-10-15) Nathan Behm (13-18-31)

Jake Gudelj (2-12-14) Jordan Keller (14-11-25)

Around the Concourse:

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







