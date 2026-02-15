Wenatchee Wild Announce Addition of Defenseman Darian Rolsing to Prospects Game Roster

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are excited to announce that 2008-born defenseman Darian Rolsing has been added to the Team West roster for Wednesday's Western Hockey League Prospects Game Presented by Showpass. The inaugural contest will be held at Langley Events Centre in Langley, British Columbia, home of the WHL's Vancouver Giants. Rolsing becomes the third Wenatchee player invited to this year's game, after goaltender Tobias Tvrznik and forward Caelan Joudrey were announced as part of the Team West roster last month.

A native of Speyer, Germany, Rolsing is the 158th-ranked North American skater on the National Hockey League Central Scouting midterm rankings, was the second player selected by the Wild in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft last summer, going with the 16th overall pick. He has posted one goal and four assists in his inaugural WHL campaign, and earned his first WHL goal January 16 in a home win against the Portland Winterhawks.

Rosters were selected based on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings. All 23 WHL Clubs are represented with at least one player on the roster, with each team comprised of 22 players - two goaltenders, seven defencemen, and 13 forwards.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will serve as the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the 2000 WHL All-Star Game, in which the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference by a score of 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place. Since the WHL was established in 1966-67, there have been 26 previous WHL all-star or top prospects-style events.

Vancouver last hosted a WHL All-Star Game on January 19, 1972, when the East Division defeated the West Division by a 4-2 margin.

For more information on the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, please visit WHL.ca.

