Warriors Set up for Tough Battle against Division Leader

Published on January 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors return to the Temple Gardens Centre tonight for a matchup against the top team in the Eastern Division - the Prince Albert Raiders.

Through the US Division, the Warriors went three for six to earn a .500 record. This record is second-best among other East Division teams that have made their trip through the US Division so far this season. The only team with a better record against the American teams so far is the Prince Albert Raiders, with four wins out of a possible six.

Pavel McKenzie led the Warriors with three goals and eight points on the road trip. Defencemen Aiden Ziprick and Connor Schmidt tallied three goals and six points. Mathieu Lajoie registered two goals and four points, Casey Brown recorded a goal and four points, and Landen McFadden notched a goal and four points.

This is the second meeting between the Warriors and Raiders this season. On November 1, the Warriors fell 6-4 to the Raiders. Former Captain, Lynden Lakovic, led the Warriors with a goal and three points, and Ethan Semeniuk tallied three assists. In net, Chase Wutzke made his Warriors debut, making 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

The Prince Albert Raiders are 9-1 in their last 10, including a dominant 12-2 victory over the Victoria Royals earlier this week. The Raiders were also responsible for ending the Medicine Hat Tigers' win streak last Saturday.

It's Raincheck night at the Temple Gardens Centre. Season ticketholders can exchange any unused season tickets for game tickets ahead of tonight's game. All exchanges must be made at the Temple Gardens Centre SaskTix box office before puck drop.

For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+ with host Marc Smith.







