Game Preview: Cougars vs. Rebels: 0

Published on February 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars begin a four-game homestand which starts tonight as they battle the Red Deer Rebels for the one and only time this season

When: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Cougars Record: 29-17-2-0 (60 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 overtime win over the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Saturday, Jan. 31

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Rebels Record: 17-27-2-2 (38 Points)

Rebels Last Game: 2-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, Jan. 31

Eastern Conference: 8th

Central Division: 4th

Red Deer Rebels Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Brigley, Chichkin, Sopiarz

2006-born players (0)

2007-born players (8) - Mikan, Mikes, DeWitt, Temple, Andersen, Lisy, MacSwain, Kondro

2008-born players (11) - Chadi, Kamas, Sopiarz, Yellowaga, Hamilton, Dillard, Missura, Varga, Kuzma, Shore, Lodge

2009-born players (1) - Peterson

Last Time Out:

-The Cougars won 4-3 in overtime over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, Jan. 31

-Carson Carels collected four points (2-2-4) in the win

-Kooper Gizowski scored the overtime winner

-The Cougars tied the game in the final minutes with the extra attacker

-Josh Ravensbergen made 26 saves in the victory

Can't Stop Won't Stop

- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has collected at least a point in the 11 games he has been back.

- Carels has points in 11 straight games.

- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings; that makes him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL.

Climbing the Ranks

- Washington Capitals first-round selection Terik Parascak enters tonight with 241 career points

- He is two points shy of surpassing alumnus Jansen Harkins, who compiled 242 career points in his Cougar career

- Entering tonight, Parascak has points in four of five games

In Net:

- The Cougars are in a good spot going into tonight in goal. PG could easily go back to Josh Ravensbergen who is fresh off a 26 save performance and now has 20 wins on the year

- PG could also go back to Alex Levshyn who has victories in his last two appearances, one of which came against Kamloops on January 16 where he came in relief to help the team to a 7-6 OT Win.

On the Other Side:

- The Rebels enter tonight with a 4-6-0-0 record in their last ten games

- Red Deer is 10-13-1-0 on the road this season

- Red Deer is coming off a win on Sunday Feb. 1 in Vancouver; their lone win thus far on their BC Division trip

- Beckett Hamilton paces all Rebels in scoring with 39 points (16-23-39)

- Tonight also marks the return of former Cougars Aleksey Chichkin and Patrick Sopiarz

After Tonight:

- The Cats host the Kelowna Rockets this weekend which marks Indigenous Weekend at CN Centre. It's the final two meetings between the division rivals.

Next Game: Friday, February 6 vs. Kelowna - 7:00 pm | TICKETS







