General Manager Jason Ripplinger Reflects on the Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After missing the playoffs by a single point, General Manager Jason Ripplinger says that the season was frustrating.

"We have to look in the mirror and look at ourselves and think about where we should be better," said Ripplinger. "Our coaching staff, our scouting staff, we all work hard, but we have to make some better decisions."

Ripplinger points to the team's injury struggles as a negative for the season, but the positive about the number of injuries that the Warriors faced was the development of the team's rookies and prospect pool.

"That's what our league is all about, [it's] about player development," said Ripplinger. "There [were] players on our team this year that got more opportunity [due to the injuries] and they're better for it."

The Warriors saw nine players make their debuts during the 2026/2027 season, including 2010-born prospects Dylan Mingo (2025 41st overall), Kash Elke (2025 18th overall), and Jett Prpich (2025 94th overall). Additionally, Colt Carter, Cohen Williams, Gage Nagel, and William Degagne, who made their WHL debuts in previous seasons, embarked on their rookie campaign.

After finishing with a record of 25-36-5-2, Ripplinger notes that there are some spots on the roster to be filled, including spots vacated by the team's three graduating players, Ethan Semeniuk, Pavel McKenzie, and Aiden Ziprick. All three of the team's 20-year-olds were among the team's top four scorers.

"It's going to be a competitive [training camp in the fall]," said Ripplinger. "We have a lot of players coming up that want the older guys' spots, so [everyone] is going to have to be ready."

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Moose Jaw Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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