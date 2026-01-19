Chiefs Travel to Rose City for Rare Matinee Match-Up against Winterhawks
Published on January 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs look to bounce back after their overtime loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday with a Monday matinee on the road against the Portland Winterhawks. When the divisional foes last faced each other, Spokane came away with a dominant 9-2 win on December 16. The Chiefs have since added Dominik Petr, Tyus Sparks and Marek Howell to their roster, while Assanali Sarkenov and Linus Vieillard have also returned.
TIME: 3:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 2:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
