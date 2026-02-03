Game Day Hub: February 3 at Kelowna

Published on February 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks visit Prospera Place tonight to face the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets for the final time this season, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Prospera Place - Kelowna, B.C.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, February 7 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 20-11 - BUY TICKETS

Thursday, February 12 - Night Market at the Glass Palace - BUY TICKETS

Friday, February 13 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Playing in the final game between the two sides this season, the Vees and Winterhawks battled to a scoreless first period. Penticton then tallied two quick goals in the early minutes of the second, taking a 2-0 advantage into the intermission. Penticton then scored two in the first 12 minutes of the third to double that lead to 4-0. Back-to-back Jordan Duguay goals would cut into that lead and make it 4-2. Looking for an edge, Portland pulled Cruz Chase for the extra attacker, but Louis Wehmann scored an empty netter to make it 5-2. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Luke Wilfley connected on his third goal in as many games to bring the final score to 5-3 in favor of the Vees.

Rockets Report

The Portland Winterhawks and Kelowna Rockets meet tonight for the fourth and final time this season, with Portland looking to add a win to the season series. Each matchup has been tightly contested, with Kelowna earning two 2-1 victories, while three third-period goals powered the Rockets to a 5-2 win in the most recent meeting.

Kelowna enters play with a 25-16-4-2 record and has won four of its last five games. Sitting fourth in the Western Conference, the Rockets are tied with B.C. Division rival Kamloops at 56 points, with Kelowna holding a game in hand.

Up front, overage forward Shane Smith leads the Rockets with 53 points (24G, 29A) in 48 games, including 30 points since arriving from Lethbridge in early November. Calgary Flames 2021 first-round pick Carson Wetsch follows closely with 51 points (17G, 31A), providing strong playmaking production.

Wilfley's Hot Hands

Winterhawks rookie forward Luke Wilfley is heating up at the right time as Portland continues to get scoring throughout the lineup. Wilfley has found the back of the net in three straight games and has recorded four goals and two assists over his last eight contests, bringing his season total to 11 points.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.