Islanders Prospect Kvasnicka, NHL Draft-Eligible Hurlbert & Blue Jackets Prospect Gardner Land WHL Monthly Awards for January

Published on February 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today New York Islanders prospect and Penticton Vees forward Jacob Kvasnicka has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Month for January, Fuelled by Co-op.

Kvasnicka, an 18-year-old product of Burnsville, Minn., recorded 27 points (12G-15A) and a plus-21 rating in 13 games during the month of January, helping the expansion Vees go 12-1-0-0 to rise to the top of the WHL's B.C. Division.

Selected by the Islanders in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound right winger registered points in 12 of 13 contests during the month of January, including 10 multi-point outings.

Kvasnicka's best performance of the month came Saturday, January 10, when he tallied four points (2G-2A) as the Vees slipped past the Kamloops Blazers in overtime by a 5-4 score. The contest saw Kvasnicka score on a third period penalty shot before ending the game 29 seconds into overtime with his 22nd goal of the campaign.

Including his outburst Saturday, January 10, Kvasnicka enjoyed a hot start to the month, securing multi-point performances in each of the first six games of January. The stretch, which started Thursday, January 1, and concluded January 10, resulted in the Isles prospects notching 16 points (7G-9A) to propel the Vees.

After being held off the scoresheet Friday, January 16, in a 4-2 win at Vancouver, the WHL rookie rounded out January with another six-game point-scoring streak as he posted 11 points (5G-6A) from Saturday, January 17, through Saturday, January 31.

With 64 points (27G-37A) in 46 games, Kvasnicka leads the Vees in scoring, while ranking seventh among all WHL skaters. He is one of two American-born WHL players currently situated in the top-10 of league scoring, joining Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert, who ranks atop the WHL scoring charts with 76 points (32G-44A) in 48 games.

Kvasnicka's 27 goals are tied for ninth among all WHL skaters, while his 37 assists are tied for 12th.

Heading into February, Kvasnicka is tied for the WHL lead in shorthanded goals with four. He registered two of those during the month of January - the first came Saturday, January 3, in a 5-1 win at Spokane, while the second occurred Friday, January 23, in a 6-0 win versus Spokane.

Kvasnicka has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week on three occasions this season, including back-to-back weeks this past month - January 5 and January 12.

Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Kvasnicka was acquired by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild this past summer. He then signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vees in September prior to the start of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

Heading into the first week of February, Kvasnicka and the expansion Vees are 31-10-4-3, sitting atop the WHL's B.C. Division and ranking second in the Western Conference.

Next up, Kvasnicka and the Vees visit the Spokane Chiefs (23-23-1-0) Wednesday, February 4 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Numerica Veterans Arena. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Month

September / October: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

November: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

December: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD HURLBERT NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect and Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month for January.

In his first WHL season, the 6-foot, 182-pound Hurlbert has been electric, bringing home Tempo WHL Player of the Month honours for September / October before following it up with Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month recognition for November.

Over the course of January, the 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, registered 16 points (7G-9A) in 12 games, helping the Blazers go 7-2-3-0.

Ranked 10th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings, Hurlbert is projected to be a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Including five multi-point performances in January, Hurlbert tied a career high with four points (3G-1A), including his second career hat trick on Friday, January 16, in a 7-6 overtime loss versus Prince George.

From there, he added two three-point efforts - the first coming Friday, January 23, in a 7-2 win at Wenatchee. That contest saw Hurlbert open the scoring with his 30th goal of the campaign, before adding two assists. Hurlbert's second three-point performance came Saturday, January 31, as the Blazers once again dropped an overtime affair with the Cougars, falling 4-3. Hurlbert factored into all three Kamloops strikes, including two primary power-play assists and an even-strength goal.

Originally selected by the Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Hurlbert has wowed in his first WHL season. With 76 points (32G-44A) in 48 games, he leads the entire WHL in scoring. His 32 goals rank fourth among all WHL skaters, while his 44 assists are good enough to sit tied for fourth

In November, the Texas-born star represented Team CHL at the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge.

On Wednesday, February 18, Hurlbert is set to represent Team West at the inaugural WHL Prospects Game, which will be hosted by the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre

Heading into February, the Blazers (23-15-6-4) are fifth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Hurlbert and the Blazers visit the Victoria Royals (20-18-5-3) for back-to-back contests Tuesday, February 3, and Wednesday, February 4, at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month

September / October: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS PROSPECT GARDNER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced Columbus Blue Jackets prospect and Saskatoon Blades netminder has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

Gardner, a 20-year-old product of Fort St. John, B.C., went 6-2-0-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .937 save percentage, and one shutout during the month of January.

During the month of January, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound Gardner faced 30 or more shots on five occasions, registering save percentages above .920 in seven outings.

Arguably his best outing of the month, Gardner made 35 saves on 36 shots (.972 SV%), earning first-star honours in a 5-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday, January 3.

On Friday, January 23, Gardner limited the high-flying Medicine Hat Tigers to two goals on 38 shots, as he rejected 36 pucks plus three more in the shootout to backstop the Blades to a 3-2 victory.

The cherry on top came Saturday, January 31, when Gardner logged a perfect night, turning away all 29 shots as the Blades blanked the East Division-leading rival Prince Albert Raiders by a 4-0 score.

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (60th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Gardner is enjoying yet another quality WHL campaign, owning a record of 19-11-2-1 with a 2.68 GAA, .911 SV%, and three shutouts.

He ranks among the WHL leaders in shutouts (three; T-1st), minutes played (2,014; second), save percentage (.911; fifth), saves (919; sixth), and wins (19; T-6th).

He was previously recognized as Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for October 14, 2025.

Originally selected by the Blades in the third round (53rd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Gardner has earned a career record of 63-29-6-4 with a 2.53 GAA, .915 SV%, and 10 shutouts.

In March 2025, Gardner signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets.

The 2024-25 season saw Gardner named a finalist for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Humanitarian of the Year, for the second consecutive season. The veteran netminder, who lives with Type-1 diabetes, has been continually recognized and celebrated for his ongoing efforts and advocacy work to assist others also living with Type-1 diabetes.

Heading into February, the Blades (25-20-3-1) rank sixth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Gardner and the Blades host the Calgary Hitmen (25-13-6-1) Tuesday, February 3 (7 p.m. ST) at SaskTel Centre. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month

September / October: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings







Western Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.