2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 19

Published on February 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 19 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Everett Silvertips (39-6-2-1) surged to No. 1 for the first time since before the holiday break after a perfect 3-0 week that stretched their win streak to seven and kept them pacing the CHL in wins and points percentage. The Prince Albert Raiders (37-7-4-0) settled in at No. 2 after winning two of three, continuing to trail only Everett across the Western Hockey League and CHL in key team measures while remaining one of just two clubs above the .800 mark. Meanwhile, the Brantford Bulldogs (34-7-6-1) climbed back to No. 3 behind an 11-game point streak (9-0-2-0) that has fueled one of the CHL's most consistent seasons, highlighted last week by a pair of home wins and continued top-of-the-table form in the Ontario Hockey League.

Further down the list, several clubs continued to trend upward, led by the Moncton Wildcats (35-8-2-1), who pushed their win streak to seven and climbed to a season-best No. 4 while maintaining their grip on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's top spot. The Medicine Hat Tigers (34-8-3-3) also kept climbing, jumping into sixth after two home wins and continuing a torrid run since early November, powered by the high-end production of twins Liam Ruck and Markus Ruck. Rounding out the risers, the Kitchener Rangers (32-11-4-1) returned to the CHL Top 10 for the first time in 11 weeks at No. 10, riding a 12-game point streak and continuing a post-mid-December surge that has made them one of the OHL's hottest teams.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 19

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

3. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

4. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

5. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

6. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

7. Penticton Vees (WHL)

8. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

9. Barrie Colts (OHL)

10. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-19.

The next rankings will be released the week of February 9, following the 20th week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.