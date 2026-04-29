2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dr. Jeff Zorn Award (Academic Excellence/Scholastic Player of the Year): Townes Kozicky

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Over the next week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2025-2026 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that forward Townes Kozicky has been named the recipient of the 2025-26 Dr. Jeff Zorn Award for Academic Excellence.

A student at Prince George Secondary School, Shurgot earned outstanding marks across all subjects in his final year of high school, demonstrating the same dedication in the classroom as he does on the ice.

The Calgary, AB product recently completed his first full WHL season, registering 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) over 58 games. Equally impressive was his discipline-Shurgot recorded just 10 penalty minutes all season.

The Dr. Jeff Zorn Award is named in honour of former Cougar Dr. Jeff Zorn, who was selected 67th overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the 1994 WHL Bantam Draft. Zorn joined the Cougars ahead of the 1997-98 season and appeared in 130 regular season games. He graduated from the University of Alberta's medical school in 2009 and now serves as part of the Urology Team at North Island Urology in Comox, BC.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.