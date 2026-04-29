Silvertips Head Coach Hamilton Awarded Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year for 2025-26

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips Head Coach Steve Hamilton has been awarded the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

WHL Coach of the Year Finalists

Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

Dustin Friesen, Calgary Hitmen

Steve Hamilton, Everett Silvertips

Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees

Mark Lamb, Prince George Cougars

Ryan McDonald, Prince Albert Raiders

Having spent 12 seasons as a WHL head coach, this represents the first time Hamilton has been recognized as WHL Coach of the Year. Hamilton previously served as Head Coach of the Calgary Hitmen (2018-19 to 2023-24) and Edmonton Oil Kings (2014-15 to 2017-18).

In two seasons at the helm of the Silvertips, Hamilton has guided the Club to back-to-back Scotty Munro Memorial Trophies as WHL Regular Season champions. In 2025-26, Hamilton's squad finished with a record 57-8-2-1, representing the best season in Silvertips franchise history. Everett's 57-win, 117-point campaign - achieved in 68 games - surpassed the previous best set by the franchise during the 2006-07 season when they went 54-15-1-2 for 111 points over a 72-game schedule.

Not only did Hamilton's Silvertips rack up the wins, but they also did 96.5 per cent of that damage in regulation, claiming 55 regulation victories.

Under Hamilton, the Silvertips were the third highest scoring team this season, registering 304 goals for (4.47 goals for per game), while allowing a paltry 173 goals against (2.54 goals against) to finish second in the WHL.

The Silvertips power play finished the regular season fourth best in the WHL, with a conversion rate of 30.0 per cent, while Everett's penalty kill was successful in denying 80.2 per cent of opportunities for opponents to finish fourth in the WHL.

From January 17, 2026, through February 14, 2026, the Silvertips strung together a 13-game winning streak - the third best run in the WHL this season. At no point in the campaign did Everett lose two games in a row.

Everett boasted the best road record in the WHL this season, going 29-5-0-0. Unsurprisingly, the Club finished tied with the Medicine Hat Tigers for the League's best home record, going 28-3-2-1.

Under Hamilton's watch, a number of players enjoyed quality campaigns, including 16-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont, who was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team, and Anaheim Ducks prospect Tarin Smith, Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen, and Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear, who were all named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.

2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Matias Vanhanen was named a finalist for two WHL Awards - WHL Rookie of the Year and WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player.

DuPont is also a finalist for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Defenceman of the Year, while goaltender Raiden LeGall was recognized for his off-ice contributions as a finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

Hamilton is the first Everett head coach to win the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy since Kevin Constantine was honoured in 2003-04 - the Club's expansion season.

The Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy honours the memory of Dunc McCallum, who was named WHL Coach of the Year twice while turning the Brandon Wheat Kings into a formidable powerhouse of the 1970s, culminating in a WHL Championship win and Memorial Cup Final appearance in 1979.

From 1976 to 1981, McCallum massed an impressive regular season record of 251-123-41 behind the Brandon bench.

The WHL Coach of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: Steve Hamilton, Everett Silvertips

2024-25: James Patrick, Victoria Royals

2023-24: Mark Lamb, Prince George Cougars

2022-23: Brennan Sonne, Saskatoon Blades

2021-22: James Patrick, Winnipeg ICE

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Brad Lauer, Edmonton Oil Kings

2018-19: Marc Habscheid, Prince Albert Raiders

2017-18: Manny Viveiros, Swift Current Broncos

2016-17: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2015-16: Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals

2014-15: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2013-14: Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals

2012-13: Ryan McGill, Kootenay ICE

2011-12: Jim Hiller, Tri-City Americans*

2010-11: Don Nachbaur, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10: Mark Holick, Kootenay ICE

* = also selected as CHL Coach of the Year







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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