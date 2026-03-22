T-Birds Are Headed to the Playoffs

Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. -Cameron Schmidt led the way with a hat trick as the Seattle Thunderbirds secured a playoff spot with a 5-4 overtime win over the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Thunderbirds finish out the regular season Sunday in Spokane against the Chiefs.

With the Victoria Royals losing earlier in the evening, Seattle was already guaranteed a spot in the post season but head coach Matt O'Dette said they wanted to capture their playoff berth with a win. "We've been saying the last few weeks we wanted to earn our way in ourselves, not rely on anyone else, but to go in the front door, so to speak. We were able to do that with the win tonight."

It didn't start off well for Seattle (30-27-6-4) as Portland grabbed a two goal lead in the game's first four minutes. "Especially in this building, with the crowd, if you get off on the wrong foot it can get away from you," said O'Dette. "But the guys stayed composed, stayed in the battle and chipped away over the course of the game."

A penalty kill right after Portland's second goal was key for the T-Birds. "We talk about it all the time explained O'Dette. "It's not just shutting down their power play but doing it when the key moments come up and that was a key moment. We couldn't afford to go down by three."

The first of Schmidt's three goals late in the opening period made it a 2-1 game at the first intermission. Portland regained their two goal cushion early in the second. The Thunderbirds comeback started at 12:53 with an Ethan Bibeau goal, off an Ashton Cumby assist.

Schmidt tied it with his second goal, coming in the final minute of period two. He then gave Seattle their only lead of regulation with his third goal at 9:06 of the third period. "Obviously it was nice to get a win in this barn. We've had a rivalry with them all year," said the league's leading goal scorer. "So, finishing off the season here, getting that clinch into the playoffs, was good."

A late Winterhawks power play goal forced overtime. Coster Dunn's 25th of the season at 1:46 of the extra period gave the T-Birds the win. Antonio Martorana and Joe Gramer picked up the assists on the game winner.

T-BIRD EXTRAS

The T-Birds first round playoff opponent will be the Penticton Vees and the series will start on the road next weekend. Seattle's first two home games of the playoffs are scheduled for March 31st and April 1st. Tickets go on sale Sunday at 10 a.m.

Seattle finished the regular season series versus Portland with a record of 4-3-1-0.

Seattle's last four games have gone into overtime with the T-Birds winning three. The win guarantees the T-Birds will finish with an above .500 record and enter the postseason as the Western Conference's seventh seed.

Ashton Cumby has a career high three game point streak.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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