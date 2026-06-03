Nathan Salisbury Signs with Rebels

Published on June 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that goaltender Nathan Salisbury has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

The Edmonton, AB native is coming off an outstanding season with the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL. In 34 appearances, Salisbury ('08) posted a 3.21 goals against average, .902 save percentage and a 17-14-1 record. Salisbury was named to the AJHL North Division All-Rookie Team.

In 2024-25 with his hometown Edmonton Jr. Oilers Blue U18 AAA (AEHL), Salisbury was 14-4-5 with a 2.45 goals against average and .922 save percentage.

Nathan Salisbury

Goaltender

Catches: Left

Height: 6'3

Weight: 175

Birthdate: 2008-06-18

Hometown: Edmonton, AB

Last Club: Bonnyville Pontiacs (AJHL)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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