Wild, Ams Each Acquire Pair of Draft Picks in Thursday Transaction

Published on June 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL), with each team exchanging a pair of draft picks ahead of the upcoming 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Americans and Wild will swap first-round picks in this year's Import Draft - in the 2027 Import Draft, the Wild will receive Tri-City's first-round selection while the Ams will receive Wenatchee's second-round pick.

The Wild organization anticipates that all three of its import players from the 2025-26 season will return for 2026-27, and does not expect to use its allotted selections in the Import Draft.







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