Wild Goaltender TVrznik Invited to NHL Scouting Combine

Published on June 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - As the 2026 National Hockey League Draft draws closer, NHL teams want a closer look at Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik.

The Wild are excited to announce that Tvrznik is participating in the NHL's annual Scouting Combine this week in Buffalo, New York, which runs through Saturday. 90 prospects from around the world have been invited to participate in the Combine, with highly-ranked draft-eligible players set to participate in interviews with teams, medical evaluations and fitness testing at Buffalo's KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter. The Litomerice, Czechia native was one of 25 Western Hockey League players to be invited, and one of only five goaltenders selected to participate.

Tvrznik is coming off a standout season as a WHL rookie, earning a finalist nod for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the WHL's Goaltender of the Year. He was also selected as the Western Conference's Second Team All-Star goaltender. He earned his 2025-26 accolades with 16 wins, while carrying some of the top marks on the circuit. He finished the regular season with a .913 save percentage, good for third on the league leaderboard while facing the ninth-most shots in the league, and picked up his first WHL shutout February 6 in a 2-0 defeat of the Victoria Royals.

The 10th overall selection in last year's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, Tvrznik began his WHL career with a 60-save showing against the Everett Silvertips on September 20, tying a 29-year-old franchise record dating back to the WHL team's inaugural season as the Edmonton ICE in 1996, the first of his seven games this season with 40 points or more. He would also add an NCAA Division I commitment to Ohio State University late in the season, and was nominated to the inaugural WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass before being forced to bow out due to injury. He heads into this month's National Hockey League draft as North America's eighth-ranked draft-eligible goaltender on the NHL Central Scouting list, and fourth-ranked goaltender in the WHL.

2026-27 season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

Wild Goaltender TVrznik Invited to NHL Scouting Combine - Wenatchee Wild

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