Kamloops Blazers Sign 2011-Born Forward Mazen Green

Published on June 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2011-born forward Mazen Green to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Green was selected by the Blazers in the second round, 45th overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft in May.

Green is from Surrey, BC and stands at 5'8" and 145lbs. He played the 2025-2026 season with the Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep team. In 30 games, he had 18 goals, 28 assists for 46 points. He also had two goals and an assist in four games at the BC Cup in April.

"We would like to congratulate and welcome Mazen and his family on signing with the Kamloops Blazers," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Mazen's development in the coming seasons."

Green will return to Kamloops for training camp in late August. He is expected to play the 2026-2027 season with Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep team. As a 15-year-old, he is eligible to play up to 10 games with the Blazers next season.

Green is the second player from the 2011-born WHL Prospects Draft to sign with the Blazers as he joins first round pick Micah Montgomery.

For ticketing information, please contact Missy, Jim or Stacy at 250-828-1144 or by email at mcederholm@blazerhockey.com, jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.