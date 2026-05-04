Rudolph & Corkish Power Raiders; Miller Backstops Silvertips to WHL Championship Series

Published on May 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, May 3.

Rudolph, an 18-year-old product of Lacombe, Alta., recorded nine points (4G-5A) and a plus-4 rating in four games, helping the Raiders eliminate the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers to advance to the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound right-shot blueliner started his week by scoring Prince Albert's lone goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Championship - a 2-1 overtime loss Tuesday, April 28, at Medicine Hat.

In an all-important Game 4 with his team trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Rudolph showed up in a big way with a four-point (2G-2A) effort Wednesday, April 29, as the Raiders doubled up the Tigers by a 6-3 score. Rudolph opened the scoring on a power play 10:16 into the first period before adding a second power-play goal only 25 seconds into the second period, giving Prince Albert a 3-1 lead. The second-year rearguard contributed assists on the next two goals for the Raiders and was named first star of the game as Prince Albert evened the series 2-2.

In Game 5 on Friday, May 1, Rudolph provided a helper on what went into the books as the eventual game-winning goal by Owen Corkish. Prince Albert skated to a second consecutive 6-3 triumph, this time on home ice, to take a 3-2 series lead.

With a berth in the 2026 WHL Championship Series on the line, Rudolph was once again up for the moment, registering three points (1G-2A) in Game 6 as the Raiders secured a 7-6 victory Sunday, May 3, eliminating the Tigers from the 2026 WHL Playoffs. Trailing 2-1, Rudolph combined with Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes to register a power-play goal 3:47 into the second period, tying the game. A mere 1:52 later, Rudolph scored his ninth goal of the post-season to give Prince Albert a 3-2 advantage. Before the second period was up, Rudolph and Cootes once again connected, this time setting up veteran forward Aiden Oiring for a power-play goal with 6:48 to go in the middle period. Oiring's seventh goal of the playoffs gave Prince Albert a 4-3 lead. The Raiders added two more goals to take a 6-3 lead into the third period. A late push from Medicine Hat made for a tense finish, but ultimately, Prince Albert held on to advance to the WHL Championship for the first time since 2019.

With 23 points (9G-14A) in 15 games, Rudolph leads the entire WHL Playoffs in scoring. Ranked fifth among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Rudolph enters the WHL Championship riding a four-game point streak, and has secured points in six of his last seven outings. In total, the veteran defender has registered at least one point in 12 of 15 post-season appearances in 2026.

Rudolph enjoyed an outstanding second season in Prince Albert, scoring 78 points (28G-50A) in 68 games to finish third in scoring among all WHL defencemen. Named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team, Rudolph is a finalist for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Defenceman of the Year.

Originally selected by the Raiders with the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Rudolph has collected 119 points (35G-84A) in 132 career WHL regular season games. He has also appeared in 26 career WHL postseason games, tallying 35 points (10G-25A).

Rudolph and the Raiders will continue their pursuit of the Ed Chynoweth Cup this Friday, May 8, when they visit the Everett Silvertips for Game 1 of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen

April 6, 2026: Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

April 13, 2026: Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars

April 20, 2026: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

April 27, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

RAIDERS FORWARD CORKISH NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders forward Owen Corkish has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 3.

Corkish, an 18-year-old product of Cottage Grove, Minn., recorded four points (3G-1A) and a plus-4 rating in four games, helping the Raiders eliminate the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers to advance to the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound left winger registered a hat trick Friday, May 1, in Prince Albert's 6-3 Game 5 victory over the Tigers. Corkish hit the scoresheet for the first time 22 seconds into the second period, registering his fourth goal of the postseason to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead. The Minnesota native then found the back of the net for a second time in the period, scoring with 6:24 to go, putting Prince Albert ahead 4-1. The first-year forward completed his hat-trick performance with 2:31 to go in regulation, depositing the puck into the empty net, giving Prince Albert a 5-3 edge. Corkish was named first star of the game for his outstanding performance.

Sunday, May 3, in Game 6, Corkish registered a primary assist on a second period goal by Brayden Dube. The tally came with 2:01 to go in the second period and gave Prince Albert a 5-3 advantage. The Raiders went on to win the game by a score of 7-6 to advance to the WHL Championship Series.

Through 15 WHL Playoff games, Corkish has tallied seven points (6G-1A).

In his first WHL season, Corkish registered 32 points (12G-20A) in 68 games. He signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Raiders on September 13, 2025.

Corkish and the Raiders will continue their pursuit of the Ed Chynoweth Cup this Friday, May 8, when they visit the Everett Silvertips for Game 1 of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

March 23, 2026: Poul Andersen, Red Deer Rebels

March 30, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

April 6, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

April 13, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

April 20, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

April 27, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

SILVERTIPS NETMINDER MILLER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips netminder Anders Miller has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 3.

Miller, a 19-year-old product of Anchorage, Alaska, went 2-0-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .904 save percentage this past week, helping the Silvertips complete a four-game sweep of the Penticton Vees to advance to the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound puckstopper made 21 saves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Championship, backstopping the Silvertips to a 4-3 victory. He followed that up with a 26-save effort Tuesday, April 28, in Game 4, helping the Silvertips secure the franchise's third trip to the WHL Championship Series.

The second-year WHL goaltender has been a steadying presence for the Silvertips throughout the 2026 WHL Playoffs, going 12-0-1-0 with a 1.79 GAA, .936 SV%, and one shutout. He ranks among the WHL leaders in wins (T-1st), GAA (second), save percentage (T-2nd), and shutouts (T-2nd).

On October 13, 2025, the Silvertips acquired Miller from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a pair of picks in the WHL Prospects Draft. Upon landing in Everett, Miller proceeded to go 29-4-0-0 with a 2.12 GAA, .920 SV%, and four shutouts, helping the Silvertips claim a second consecutive Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season champions.

In 58 career WHL regular season appearances split between the Hitmen and Silvertips, Miller owns a record of 44-9-0-2 with a 2.32 GAA, .912 SV%, and five shutouts.

Miller originally signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hitmen on November 19, 2024.

The Silvertips welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to Angel of the Winds Arena for Game 1 of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien on Friday, May 8.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

April 6, 2026: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

April 13, 2026: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

April 20, 2026: Josh Banini, Kelowna Rockets

April 27, 2026: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers







Western Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.