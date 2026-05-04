WHL Announces Schedule for 2026 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien

Published on May 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the schedule of games for the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, featuring the Western Conference champion Everett Silvertips and Eastern Conference champion Prince Albert Raiders.

The 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will follow a 2-3-2 format, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday, May 8, in Everett, Wash.

This represents the first time in WHL history in which the Silvertips and Raiders will face off for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Prince Albert @ Everett Friday May 8 TBD

2 Prince Albert @ Everett Saturday May 9 TBD

3 Everett @ Prince Albert Tuesday May 12 TBD

4 Everett @ Prince Albert Wednesday May 13 TBD

5* Everett @ Prince Albert Friday May 15 TBD

6* Prince Albert @ Everett Sunday May 17 TBD

7* Prince Albert @ Everett Monday May 18 TBD

* = if necessary

The Silvertips advanced to the 2026 WHL Championship Series following a four-game sweep of the Penticton Vees, while the Raiders secured their place following a six-game triumph over the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers.

Everett has been paced by the play of 16-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont, who has posted 17 points (4G-13A) in 13 games. Eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound product of Calgary, Alta., was the first defenceman in WHL history to be granted exceptional status back in May 2024.

Prince Albert has also benefited from the play of its own highly touted defenceman. With 23 points (9G-14A) in 15 games, 18-year-old Daxon Rudolph leads the entire WHL Playoffs in scoring. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound blueliner is ranked fifth among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

This marks the third appearance in the WHL Championship for the Everett Silvertips. Everett has yet to claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup, previously appearing in the WHL Championship in 2004 and 2018.

This also represents the third appearance in the WHL Championship for the Prince Albert Raiders. The Raiders laid claim to the WHL title in both of their previous appearances - 1985 and 2019.

The winner of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will advance to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, scheduled to be hosted in Kelowna, B.C., from Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 31.







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